 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cabarrus County Walgreens locations to distribute Moderna vaccine starting Friday
View Comments
top story

Cabarrus County Walgreens locations to distribute Moderna vaccine starting Friday

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
Walgreens

Walgreens will distribute 31,200 doses of Moderna vaccine across 313 stores state wide starting Friday.

 Logo

CABARRUS COUNTY — Walgreens locations in Concord, Kannapolis and Harrisburg will begin administering doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine starting Friday.

North Carolina was one of 15 states chosen to receive the vaccine to be distributed at Walgreens in limited quantities. Select locations across the state will administer 31,200 doses of the vaccine to those who have made appointments online.

Walgreens stores in Concord, Harrisburg and Kannapolis all confirmed they will be administering the vaccine.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

To receive an immunization customers must register online at www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. North Carolina is currently vaccinating individuals in Groups 1 and 2 which includes healthcare workers and individuals aged 65 and older.

Walgreens was selected to be part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program to administer vaccines. The doses of the vaccine the pharmacy receives come directly from the federal government, according to a Walgreens press release.

Doses of the vaccine are limited.

To this date more than 21,000 people have received the vaccine in Cabarrus County. Cabarrus Health Alliance has set a goal to vaccine 80 percent of its residents.

View Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: US will sanction those behind Myanmar coup

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts