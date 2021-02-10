Cabarrus County Walgreens locations to distribute Moderna vaccine starting Friday

CABARRUS COUNTY — Walgreens locations in Concord, Kannapolis and Harrisburg will begin administering doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine starting Friday.

North Carolina was one of 15 states chosen to receive the vaccine to be distributed at Walgreens in limited quantities. Select locations across the state will administer 31,200 doses of the vaccine to those who have made appointments online.

Walgreens stores in Concord, Harrisburg and Kannapolis all confirmed they will be administering the vaccine.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To receive an immunization customers must register online at www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. North Carolina is currently vaccinating individuals in Groups 1 and 2 which includes healthcare workers and individuals aged 65 and older.

Walgreens was selected to be part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program to administer vaccines. The doses of the vaccine the pharmacy receives come directly from the federal government, according to a Walgreens press release.

Doses of the vaccine are limited.

To this date more than 21,000 people have received the vaccine in Cabarrus County. Cabarrus Health Alliance has set a goal to vaccine 80 percent of its residents.