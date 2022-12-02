Cabarrus County woman gives birth on same day she wins $100,000

RALEIGH – For Brenda Gomez Hernandez of Concord, Nov. 9, will be a day she will never forget as, just hours after she went into labor and delivered a baby girl, a Powerball ticket delivered her a $100,000 prize.

“I feel like she brought me my luck,” Hernandez said. “I’m so thankful.”

Hernandez, a 28-year-old housekeeper, matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000 in the Nov. 9 drawing. The prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X Power Play multiplier hit.

“When I found out I cried,” she said. “I’m just so excited and happy.”

Hernandez bought her $3 Quick Pick ticket from the QuikTrip on Warren C Coleman Boulevard in Concord.

“I have two sons and I used their birthdays to pick my numbers,” Hernandez said.

She claimed her prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters and, after required tax withholdings, took home $65,015.

Hernandez said a large amount of her winnings would go toward paying for her house.

Saturday’s Powerball drawing offers a $81 million jackpot worth $42.1 million in cash.

