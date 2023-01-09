Cabarrus County's look back at 2022, hopes for the new year

The new year is finally upon us, and while the months ahead are a blank slate, 2022 was jam-packed with accomplishments.

The Independent Tribune took a few moments before the dawning of 2023 to talk with local leaders about their favorite moments of 2022 and what they hope to achieve going forward.

Each person was asked:

What is your greatest accomplishment from this past year, whether it be for you personally or for your organization or municipality? What is your greatest wish or resolution for 2023, whether it be for you personally or your organization or municipality?

The 2023 wishes from members of government, first responders, nonprofits and even the American Legion span everything from eating less tacos to expanding job opportunities.

Tracy Winecoff

Fire Chief/Emergency Management Director

1. I m immensely honored to have continued to lead a group of passionate public servants who continually have accomplished the Kannapolis Fire Department's service doctrine of "citizens first."

2. My greatest wish for the KFD for 2023 is the continued blessing of good health and well-being of all our members. I am also excited to see our city continue to prioritize our ability to better serve our citizens.

Steve Morris

Chairman-Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners

1. The greatest accomplishments for Cabarrus County in 2022 were the announcements of development at the former Philip Morris Property at the Grounds at Concord. This in no way minimizes the successes in other areas of the county, but the replacement of jobs lost when Philp Morris closed is a tangible victory. The resulting excess of $2 billion of new tax base and high paying jobs will benefit Cabarrus County residents for generations to come. The increased interest of additional life science companies attracted to Cabarrus County by the Eli Lilly announcement will bring additional opportunities for young and old in our community that we would not have predicted just a few years ago.

2. My wish for 2023 is that we continue to expand job opportunities to give our young people reasons to want to stay in Cabarrus County. The most recent data indicates that almost 73,000 people leave Cabarrus County every day to go to work in another county. When we can keep our residents working here everybody benefits. The money they spend commuting to jobs elsewhere can stay in our local economy, shopping in our local stores, eating in our local restaurants and enjoying our local entertainment options.

Jennifer Teague

Mayor of Harrisburg

1. This past year 2022 was an exciting and busy year for the town of Harrisburg. Personally, I have treasured the experience my first year in office has provided and the opportunity to attend many of the events in our community. It was time well spent meeting residents and business owners that are the fabric of our town. It was a year of learning, observing and working with our amazing town staff and departments. There is even a video of me with our fire department operating the water hose-comic relief for sure, and I will leave that to the professionals!

Highlight moment would be celebrating the tremendous effort and hard work by our town staff in securing $12.3 million in grant funding for much needed road improvements – the largest award in town history!

2. Personally my wish for 2023 is to strengthen my relationship with our surrounding municipalities, businesses and organizations. It is important for me to be present and available for my community and continue learning from the great minds that surround me…..oh and eat fewer tacos…maybe!

My wish for Harrisburg this year is to fully embrace and celebrate together our 50th year as a town! It is a tremendous historic milestone and will be a special time to share the past, present and future of where we live as a community. Stay tuned!

Valerie Melton

Executive Director Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County

1. Operating the Boys & Girls Club's expanded facility to our full capacity was the greatest accomplishment. This year we have reached our highest enrollment in the afterschool program with over 700 elementary, middle, and high school students. I am so proud that we are able to serve the needs of so many children and teens in our community.

2. I hope to expand our support throughout the community so that we can continue to provide the very best programs possible to the increasing number of children and teens who need us in Cabarrus County.

Darrell Hinnant

Mayor of Kannapolis

1. 2022 Greatest Community Accomplishments:

Three significant corporate park projects along the Interstate 85 corridor and two projects DT (investment/jobs/opportunities)

New owner of most of the properties around the North Carolina Research Campus. Looking forward to their master plan for the area.

Imagine Kannapolis – our strategic plan, which is underway, that will guide the city’s priorities this decade and beyond.

Greatest Community Wishes for 2023:

That a recession will not severely dampen our progress and the pace of our development which is providing a home for businesses and job opportunities.

As our population grows, we continue to be a city that is welcoming and supportive of each other and our neighbors.

That Kannapolis continues its “small town charm” while becoming a “Community for Tomorrow”.

Elizabeth Hutchins

Big Brothers Big Sisters Director Cabarrus County

1. My greatest accomplishment personally was finding time to run again. It was great being able to log those steps with great friends. My greatest accomplishment for Big Brothers Big Sisters was being able to have our matches meet again in-person after having to meet virtually throughout the pandemic. It was such a joy to see our matches gather in person again!

2. My greatest wish for 2023 personally is to make more time for friends and family. Cherish the ones you love, as you never know what tomorrow brings. My greatest wish for our agency would be to find more mentors that would like to help serve our children facing adversities and eliminate our waiting list!

Judy Tarbox

District 17 Commander

1. My greatest accomplishment for 2022 is being the Commander for The American Legion District 17. It is an honor to serve veterans in this capacity.

This year I became a great grandma and this is so wonderful to welcome in a fourth generation. My accomplishment will be having generations of family at my house on Christmas Eve.

The poem was written awhile back as I was reflecting on love given down by folks not ever met. I hope it continues down for more generations as it all ready has for baby Lennox.

2. Next year I hope to take a trip to my home state of Texas to see new things and familiar things.