Cabarrus COVID-19 stats

From Cabarrus Health Alliance
This is a graphic from the Cabarrus Health Alliance posted Tuesday, May 4.
This is a graphic from the Cabarrus Health Alliance posted Tuesday, May 4.
The Cabarrus Dream Center held its grand opening last week with help from the City of Concord and the Cabarrus Chamber. Looking to the future, the center is hoping to welcome Present Age, a ministry fighting human trafficking, into new office space.
After several community members spoke out against drive-thru graduations at last Monday's Board of Education meeting, the district announced Friday students will be allowed to walk across the stage to receive their diplomas.
The City of Concord is working with Barber-Scotia College to revitalize the historic school. A survey is open to city residents for community input.
After delaying the original vote by two weeks so Board of Education members could get more information on realignment for the new middle school set to open in 2022, the School Board voted in favor of the IPT's Option for realignment.
Carolina Country Music Awards' 2020 Duo of the Year Walter Finley and April Dawn are using their Bring Your Own Boat concerts they held during the pandemic as a guide to a new way of touring this year.
The City of Concord has seen a massive increase in litter since the pandemic, and the city is looking at how to curb it, starting with the annual Spring Litter Sweep.
Chris White is the only band director Hickory Ridge High School has ever had and he was awarded with the 2021 Award of Excellence in Music Education in the South-Central District this year.
The Cannon Ballers debuted a stadium, a top-10 pitching prospect and an anchor for the revitalizing downtown on Tuesday and the best is yet to come.
Three A.L. Brown Seniors just won a statewide cooking competition they were seriously considering quitting.
