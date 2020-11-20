Cabarrus creates its first virtual multi-municipality holiday event

At first, they posed with the idea of holding a live virtual event. But there were concerns that holding the event in person -- even while virtual -- might attract a crowd. With concerns over COVID-19 growing, Gafrarar said, they ultimately decided to hold the Holiday Celebration with quasi live and pre recorded segments.

“While it is a live event, some of the segments are pre-recorded,” Gafrarar SAID. “But we have live hosts and we have pieces that are obviously live and we wanted to do this safely and provide a way to have the community engaged.”

Once everyone settled on the virtual holiday celebration, the Kannapolis and Concord mayors made their way to the studio to get to work. Soon the Mount Pleasant and Midland Mayors joined in.

This week, the Town of Harrisburg also officially joined in on the celebration and filmed the town’s tree lighting.

“I know they wanted to have a live event and they were trying really hard,” Gafrarar said. “I think everyone wants to have a live event because the community wants to go, but you then have to do what is right for the community and be safe. They came to me on Monday and said they couldn’t do their live event as they had hoped and asked to be a part of this program. And we said absolutely.”