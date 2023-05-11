A district attorney from outside Cabarrus County will review the State Bureau of Investigation's final report on the investigation into Cabarrus County Commission Chair Steve Morris' business deal with the City of Kannapolis.

Cabarrus District Attorney Ashlie Shanley asked for an outside district attorney to review the SBI's report when it is finished.

Shanley issued this statement Thursday:

"After speaking with the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) regarding Richard Wise’s allegations against a Cabarrus County Commissioner, the Cabarrus District Attorney’s Office followed policy and conducted a conflict of interest analysis to determine if a legal conflict would bar this office from proceeding. Accordingly, the District Attorney reviewed preliminary SBI reports, and learned that Cabarrus County Commissioners are on both sides of this matter.

"Although no legal conflict would bar this office from proceeding, due to the District Attorney’s extensive work with all Cabarrus County Commissioners and in the interests of fairness, the District Attorney has decided to seek outside assistance pursuant to NCGS 7A-64. The Administrative Office of the Courts has appointed the 33rd Prosecutorial District to assist with this matter."

Midland Town Councilman Richard "Rich" Wise asked for an investigation into Morris' sale of The Gem Theatre to the city of Kannapolis. Shanley referred the matter to the SBI. Later Wise requested Shanley recuse herself because her husband, Todd, is the IT director for Cabarrus County.

"I do not believe you should review the final report from the SBI or make charging decisions regarding your husbands employer," Wise wrote in an email to the D.A. Tuesday. "I also believe that if anyone close to the person under investigation attempted to influence you between the time the SBI statement became public and the time you released your statement later that afternoon, that you may now be a potential witness in this case."

Background on the issue

Kannapolis purchased all of the assets, trademarks and operations of the Gem for $475,000, and Morris agreed to stay on as the manager of the Gem for two years at a salary of $75,000 annually as the City’s Parks and Recreation staff assume the responsibilities of managing a movie theater, according to a statement from Kannapolis. Legal notices were published about the sale and a public hearing was held by Kannapolis City Council before the sale was completed.

Morris and Cabarrus Commissioner Lynn Shue have said they believe Wise's request is politically motivated.