Cabarrus Dance Academy celebrates 75 years

Due to indoor capacity limits and restrictions, the studio is unable to invite the community to attend the events in person. The shows, presented in three productions by age groups, will be streamed live for the families, friends, and alumni to share in this celebration from home. You can find the links to the shows at cabarrusdance.com. Recital times are Friday, May 14, at 6 p.m. (Elementary), Saturday, May 15, at 10 a.m. (Pre-K to 2nd Grade), and Saturday, May 15, at 5:30 p.m. (Middle/High School); all at City Club at Gibson Mill.