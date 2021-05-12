Cabarrus Dance Academy celebrates 75 years

Peggé Lee School of Dance, doing business now as Cabarrus Dance Academy, celebrates its 75th Anniversary at the annual recitals this weekend.
It’s a special moment for the dancers and an incredible milestone in the history of the school.
Peggé Lee Haywood, who opened the first dance studio in Concord, appropriately named “Peggé Lee School of Dance,” was known throughout this community, the state, and nationally as an acclaimed leader in the dance industry. She opened her studio teaching ballet, tap, acrobatics, and ballroom to both children and adults. She served as President of Carolina Dance Masters and later Dance Masters of America. She loved judging pageants, and had a passion for NASCAR.
Miss Peggé retired from the studio after forty years, but instead of closing the doors, she wanted her legacy to continue and sold the business to former student and staff member, Tammy Jordan. This season, Miss Tammy enrolled the fifth generation dancer into the studio.
“Diamonds are Forever” will pay tribute to the studio’s past and present, featuring twenty graduating seniors, Ashley Boone, Jordan DiOrio, Lauren DiOrio, Riley Dunmire, Makenzie Fain, Morgan Hurlbut, Marisa Iacovazzi, Kendall Johnson, Chloe Swanger, Lauren Mackling, Allison Mullinax, Sophie Newhouse, Sydnee Norwood, Claire Sexton, Anna Tarlton, Amelia Yodice, Ashlyn Childers, Shelby Witzer, and Alivia Burris. Also graduating is virtual student, Danielle Armstrong. The studio will recognize twenty-six 5-Year students, fifteen 10-Year students, and five 15-Year students.
Due to indoor capacity limits and restrictions, the studio is unable to invite the community to attend the events in person. The shows, presented in three productions by age groups, will be streamed live for the families, friends, and alumni to share in this celebration from home. You can find the links to the shows at cabarrusdance.com. Recital times are Friday, May 14, at 6 p.m. (Elementary), Saturday, May 15, at 10 a.m. (Pre-K to 2nd Grade), and Saturday, May 15, at 5:30 p.m. (Middle/High School); all at City Club at Gibson Mill.