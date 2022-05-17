Cabarrus Dance Academy holding 76th Annual Showcase Saturday

Cabarrus Dance Academy will return to the stage Saturday, May 21, for the 76th Annual Showcase at A. L. Brown High School.

Dancers will present “Signs of the Times,” featuring twelve graduating Seniors, the Lee-ettes, the CDA Ballet Company, CDA Protégés and our dancers ages 3 through high school. The school will recognize eighteen 5-year dancers, ten 10-year dancers, and six 15-year dancers.

The dances and choreography for this year’s showcase are staged and choreographed by the faculty of the academy who include Alisha Almond, Hillman Brown, Jordan Karas, Laurie Flora, Korighan Gabriel, Tammy Jordan, Stacey Lewis, Ashley Meendering, Katie Montalto, Lisa Niblock, Missy Parks, Jennifer Wedner and Jayme Yodice.

The production will be presented in segments divided by age groups. Recital times on Saturday, May 21, are Pre-K to 1st grade at 10:30 a.m. Pre-K to 1st Grade at 10:30 a.m.; 2nd – 5th grade Elementary at 2:30 p.m.; Middle and high school at 6:30 p.m.; all at the Kannapolis Performing Arts Center at A.L. Brown High School.

General Admission is free. Reserved Seats may be purchased at Cabarrus Dance Academy Tickets (etix.com). The public is invited.