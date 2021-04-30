Cabarrus Dream Center holds grand opening, talks next steps

The center is updating a neighboring suite to house behavioral wellness and adult and teen addiction recovery resources.

Stowers also said the center expects to have a psychiatrist, neurologist and nutritionist available in the suite at some point in the future.

While the behavioral wellness suite is definitely in the future plans category, the Dream Center has vetted West Counseling in Cabarrus County to move into the space eventually.

Talking to west counseling slated to go in there if it works out

And now that the pandemic is starting to ease, the center hopes to be able to ramp up expansion in addition to returning to some normalcy with its current tenants.

But while the Center is officially open, the pandemic did cause some changes in services for tenants.

Corner Field Market, which had switched to a drive-thru system during the pandemic, will return to in-person shopping in May.

As the center adjusts and prepares for the future, Stowers said it is all a work in process that they are excited to see unfold.

“Right now, we are just trying to take just one step at a time,” Stowers said about the center’s future plans.

Those who wish to donate to the center can do so here.