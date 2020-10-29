Cabarrus Dream Center starts first expansion phase, CCM services to come

Present Age Ministries volunteer services and training is also expected to be at the center.

Present Age Ministries has not signed a lease agreement to be in the Cabarrus Dream Center, but Stowers said they have been involved in conversations and there is a verbal agreement.

“What we are doing with phase one – it is for both pieces – we are prepping the space for the second floor. The second phase would just be when we could finish it off,” Stowers said. “So the foundation for the second floor is being built during phase one.”

A corridor, staircase to Present Age offices, refinished bathrooms and center reception area will all be split into phase three and four. Stowers said if the center receives enough funding, it could complete stages two and three at once, which would fully finish the Present Age Ministries space.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The center is also looking at other spaces close by to bring in some mental and behavioral health support services.

“We would love for it to be a part of phase two or even before that,” she said.

While construction is beginning for part of the center, some organizations are up and running – even during the pandemic.