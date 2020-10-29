Cabarrus Dream Center starts first expansion phase, CCM services to come

CONCORD – The Cabarrus Dream Center entered its first phase of expansion this month, making space for Cooperative Christian Ministries’ (CCM) client services.
The Cabarrus Dream Center announced last week that after a donation from Uwharrie Bank the center was able to fully fund its first phase of expansion. The full renovation and construction for the center has been split into four phases.
In the first phase, the center is turning former storage space into first floor office space for CCM client service. CCM Executive Director Ed Hosack said once the space is completed six staff members and one to two volunteers will be at the center on a regular basis.
Phase one is expected to be complete February 2021.
Some of the CCM services that will be available at the center will be the transition housing, My Father’s House and financial services.
The storage space the center is currently renovating is large enough for a second floor above the CCM services. Present Age Ministries is expected to move into the second floor space once it is completed, said Multiply Church Outreach Pastor Gwen Stowers. This will be part of the second phase of expansion.
Stowers is overseeing the Cabarrus Dream Center.
“When present age ministries moves onto the second floor, they will be the regional intake ministry for all surrounding counties as it pertains to human trafficking,” Stowers said.
Present Age Ministries volunteer services and training is also expected to be at the center.
Present Age Ministries has not signed a lease agreement to be in the Cabarrus Dream Center, but Stowers said they have been involved in conversations and there is a verbal agreement.
“What we are doing with phase one – it is for both pieces – we are prepping the space for the second floor. The second phase would just be when we could finish it off,” Stowers said. “So the foundation for the second floor is being built during phase one.”
A corridor, staircase to Present Age offices, refinished bathrooms and center reception area will all be split into phase three and four. Stowers said if the center receives enough funding, it could complete stages two and three at once, which would fully finish the Present Age Ministries space.
The center is also looking at other spaces close by to bring in some mental and behavioral health support services.
“We would love for it to be a part of phase two or even before that,” she said.
While construction is beginning for part of the center, some organizations are up and running – even during the pandemic.
Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) dental service and Women, Infants, & Children (WIC) are at the center but working under PCVID-19 restrictions.
The Corner Field Market food pantry -- also part of the center – has distributed thousands of pounds of food since the pandemic began.
“Since Covid we have given out over three and a half tons of food. We have seen an increase of probably 1,500 new clients,” Stowers said.
The pantry shifted to an appointment based drive-thru system to accommodate social distancing and to keep up with the increased need.
The pantry also needed help keeping up with the need and accommodating social distancing due to the pandemic, Stowers said.
The City of Concord granted some of its CARES Act funds to Corner Field Market to help purchase a new refrigeration unit. Second Harvest Food Bank provides a large quantity of the pantry’s food. When the pandemic started, Second Harvest sent larger quantities of food to help with the greater need. That also meant sending a larger amount of fresh produce. The pantry didn’t have enough space to keep the produce.
“I have been more than grateful that it is coming,” Stowers said. “We will have another cooling system that will help us keep spoilage down.”
The pantry has also applied to Cabarrus County for CARES Act funding to build a new ramp at the back entrance of the market to aid in transporting food and for social distancing once the pantry is open to in-person appointments.
Another potential addition to the area is a change to the current Concord Kannapolis Area Transit (Rider) bus stop near the center.
There is currently a stop located near the parking lot of the center, but its bus route only loops into Charlotte.
Stowers said Rider has given a verbal agreement to make the stop a full NC Highway 29 route once there is enough foot traffic to warrant the change.
