Cabarrus EDC to co-host Stream 2021, a virtual B2B expo for manufacturers across the region

CONCORD– Cabarrus Economic Development (Cabarrus EDC), along with economic development organizations from 15 other Charlotte area counties, is proud to present Stream 2021 Feb. 16-17, an expo designed to build business connections among Charlotte region manufacturers and strengthen regional supply chains – upstream and downstream.

“During this pandemic, many Cabarrus County manufacturers have experienced significant supply chain disruptions,” said Page Castrodale, Executive Director of Cabarrus EDC. “This kind of regional collaboration will only benefit our respective communities and the businesses that operate here.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for a renewed focus on finding more primary and secondary suppliers in closer proximity to reduce lead times, cost, risk, and disruption, and to allow for closer collaboration between buyers and suppliers. With this in mind, the Cabarrus EDC felt the need to join peer organizations across North and South Carolina to create Stream 2021.

“We appreciate our partners at the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina for working to make this expo a reality,” said Castrodale. “We are very excited to see how the expo benefits our local manufacturers.”