Cabarrus EMS team advances to state competition

CONCORD – Cabarrus County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) lieutenants Nicole Shapiro and Kaleb Frady took first place at the North Carolina Office of EMS (NCOEMS) Regional Paramedic Team Competition.

The competition was held on March 11 at Surry Community College in Dobson.

That same day in Hickory, Cabarrus paramedics Nicole Jernigan and James Hoover took second place at the regional competition at Catawba Valley Community College.

The NCOEMS competition consists of comprehensive written and demonstration exam components that test paramedic skills and training.

Shapiro and Frady are both Nationally Registered Paramedics who’ve served Cabarrus EMS for six years and are currently relief supervisors. As champions, their team will advance to the North Carolina State Paramedic Competition in May.

With two top-10 finishes, Cabarrus EMS holds onto its reputation as one of the best agencies in the state — an advantage that Cabarrus County EMS Deputy Chief of Administration Justin Brines says helps the agency recruit top talent.

Brines, who was on the team that won the 2016 regional competition, oversees Cabarrus EMS training and skill development.