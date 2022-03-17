 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cabarrus EMS team advances to state competition
0 Comments
alert top story

Cabarrus EMS team advances to state competition

  • Updated
  • 0

CONCORD – Cabarrus County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) lieutenants Nicole Shapiro and Kaleb Frady took first place at the North Carolina Office of EMS (NCOEMS) Regional Paramedic Team Competition.

The competition was held on March 11 at Surry Community College in Dobson.

That same day in Hickory, Cabarrus paramedics Nicole Jernigan and James Hoover took second place at the regional competition at Catawba Valley Community College.

The NCOEMS competition consists of comprehensive written and demonstration exam components that test paramedic skills and training.

Shapiro and Frady are both Nationally Registered Paramedics who’ve served Cabarrus EMS for six years and are currently relief supervisors. As champions, their team will advance to the North Carolina State Paramedic Competition in May.

With two top-10 finishes, Cabarrus EMS holds onto its reputation as one of the best agencies in the state — an advantage that Cabarrus County EMS Deputy Chief of Administration Justin Brines says helps the agency recruit top talent.

Brines, who was on the team that won the 2016 regional competition, oversees Cabarrus EMS training and skill development.

“It’s great to see our paramedics receive recognition among their peers,” Brines said. “We’re poised to provide employees with the training and equipment they need to be successful. As fun as it is to see it play out at the competition, the real proof is the level of care and service we provide our residents.”

Follow the work of Cabarrus EMS and learn about career opportunities with the agency at facebook.com/cabarruscountyEMS.

+1 
Cabarrus County EMS Lieutenant Kaleb Frady.jpg

Frady
+1 
Cabarrus County EMS Lieutenant Nicole Shapiro.jpg

Shapiro
0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden calls Putin a war criminal, Kremlin said "unforgivable"

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Want to fish in NC? How to get a license and where to cast your line around Charlotte
Local News

Want to fish in NC? How to get a license and where to cast your line around Charlotte

  • Updated

Fishing is a popular activity for those looking to relax during the warmer months. In North Carolina, most anglers are required to have a license to fish. If you’re caught fishing without one, you could face a hefty fine. Here’s what you need to know if you’re planning to fish in the state this year. Who is required to have a fishing license? Anyone in North Carolina over the age of 16 is ...

Continuing Concord caring
Local News

Continuing Concord caring

  • Updated

Jack Cox of Concord went to Hilton Head last March to play golf with a group of old friends. He came back with the idea to bring together a gr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts