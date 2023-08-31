CONCORD – The Cabarrus County Community Foundation is currently accepting applications for its 2023 grant program.

Eligible organizations include 501(c)(3) publicly supported charities, churches and religious organizations, governmental agencies and educational institutions.

Priority will be given to projects and programs that address education; food, agriculture, and nutrition; health care; housing and shelter; human services; mental health and crisis intervention; and youth development. All proposed projects and programs must serve residents of Cabarrus County.

Award amounts will be determined based on the merits of the project. Previous awards have ranged from $1,000 to $10,000. The Foundation’s average grant award is $5,000.

To begin the application process, visit fftcgrants.communityforce.com and select “Cabarrus County Community Foundation” to access the online application. Returning applicant organizations can log in to the Online Grants Center using their previously established ID and password. First-time applicant organizations can create a new account. Completed applications must be submitted online by noon on Friday, Sept. 22. The online application closes promptly at noon and will not accept late submissions.

Please contact Nicole Fote with further questions about the application process at nfote@fftc.org or at 704-973-4559.

About the Cabarrus County Community Foundation

Established in 1989 as a permanent endowment, the Cabarrus County Community Foundation benefits a wide range of charitable purposes. As an affiliate of Charlotte-based Foundation For The Carolinas, the Cabarrus County Community Foundation inspires philanthropy, increases charitable giving and strengthens the community. For more information, please visit www.cabarruscounty-cf.org.