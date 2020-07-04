Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery adds another funeral director

Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery announced that owner Dan Sullivan has successfully passed all elements of his funeral director’s training and testing and is officially a licensed North Carolina funeral director.
Two years of school, a regimen of final exams, and many hours of study time went into the culmination of his efforts. Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery now has two licensed funeral directors on staff, and Sullivan’s vision of offering the community one-stop-shopping for funeral, cremation and cemetery needs is a reality.
“With our new funeral home situated right on the 30-acre cemetery property, we truly offer the most convenient, affordable, and friendly place for end-of-life planning and services in our area,” Sullivan said.
