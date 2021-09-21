Cabarrus Funeral holds ninth annual Butterfly release

Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery held its ninth annual Butterfly Release on Saturday, September 18.

Attendees released 100 Painted Lady and Monarch butterflies in honor of loved ones who have passed on.

This year's event featured a bluegrass band led by Bobby Hartsell. The band played many favorites including old-time gospel bluegrass tunes and popular modern songs.

The annual Butterfly Release is open to all, admission is free, and there's always great entertainment and refreshments. Of course the stars of the event are the butterflies who flutter about the crowd and the gardens when released.

Cabarrus Funeral will also be hosting its annual Pajama and Blanket Drive in December to benefit patients of the Jeff Gordon's Children's Hospital. Watch the Cabarrus Funeral website and social media for more details on how you can get involved beginning in November.

When asked to comment about these events, company spokesperson, Mary Connaughty-Sullivan said, "It's all about doing good for our community."