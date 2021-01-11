Cabarrus Health Alliance announces additional COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics

· Health care workers administering vaccine

· Long-term care staff and residents-people in skilled nursing facilities and in adult, family and group homes

Phase 1b – Group 1:

· Anyone 75 years or older, regardless of health status or living situation

Second Dose Appointments

CHA will be opening second dose appointments on Monday, January 18, 2021. Individuals who have already received their first dose, were given a ‘COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card’. The date on the back of that card is NOT an appointment, it is the first day the patient is eligible to receive their second dose:

· Pfizer second dose can be administered as early as 21 days after the first dose

· Moderna second dose can be administered as early as 28 days after the first dose

Health officials are asking individuals who received their first dose to monitor the COVID-19 Vaccine website for clinic dates that are on or after the date listed on the back of their ‘COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card’.

Please visit www.cabarrushealth.org/vaccineclinics for vaccine clinic dates and additional information. Individuals can direct questions to CHA’s health Information telephone line at (704) 920-1213.