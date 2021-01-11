Cabarrus Health Alliance announces additional COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics

KANNAPOLIS – Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) is opening online appointment scheduling for four additional COVID-19 vaccine clinics. Online appointments can be made online, weekdays from 8a.m. to 5 p.m.
Vaccine Clinic Dates
|Date
|Time
|Population
|January 14, 2021
|10:00am – 4:00pm
|
Phase 1a
Phase 1b – Group 1
|January 19, 2021
|10:00am – 4:00pm
|
Phase 1a
Phase 1b – Group 1
|January 22, 2021
|10:00am – 4:00pm
|
Phase 1a
Phase 1b – Group 1
|January 23, 2021
|10:00am – 4:00pm
|
Phase 1a
Phase 1b – Group 1
*Clinic dates will be released as they are scheduled.
Online COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment System
Online appointments for the January 14, 19, 22 and 23, 2021 clinics will open at 3:00pm on January 11, 2021.
Select your appointment date and then click the ‘Schedule Appointment’ link in the table
Complete one appointment form per patient
Write down your appointment information: date, time
Please bring all required documents with you, visit www.cabarrushealth.org/covidvax to review required materials
Individuals who would like to receive the vaccine are asked to do the following:
1. Print and bring the completed registration form that can be accessed here: www.cabarrushealth.org/COVIDreg
2. Bring a copy of their insurance card (front and back). Insurance is not required
3. Bring proof of ID that qualifies them as being in Phase 1a or Phase 1b – Group 1 (75 years or older)
As the local public health authority, Cabarrus Health Alliance, is required to follow the state’s phased approach to administering the vaccine. CHA is currently vaccinating individuals only in Phase 1a and Phase 1b – Group 1.
Phase 1a: Health care workers fighting COVID-19 & Long-Term Care staff and residents.
· Health care workers caring for and working directly with patients with COVID-19, including staff responsible for cleaning and maintenance in those areas
· Health care workers administering vaccine
· Long-term care staff and residents-people in skilled nursing facilities and in adult, family and group homes
Phase 1b – Group 1:
· Anyone 75 years or older, regardless of health status or living situation
Second Dose Appointments
CHA will be opening second dose appointments on Monday, January 18, 2021. Individuals who have already received their first dose, were given a ‘COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card’. The date on the back of that card is NOT an appointment, it is the first day the patient is eligible to receive their second dose:
· Pfizer second dose can be administered as early as 21 days after the first dose
· Moderna second dose can be administered as early as 28 days after the first dose
Health officials are asking individuals who received their first dose to monitor the COVID-19 Vaccine website for clinic dates that are on or after the date listed on the back of their ‘COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card’.
Please visit www.cabarrushealth.org/vaccineclinics for vaccine clinic dates and additional information. Individuals can direct questions to CHA’s health Information telephone line at (704) 920-1213.