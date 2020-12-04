Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation launches first holiday toy drive

The Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation (CFH) launched their first holiday Toy Drive to support the Jeff Gordon Children’s Center this week, a new tradition started due to COVID-19 but might just stick around.
The foundation is holding drop off times for the community to bring their donations. The toy drive’s first day kicked off Dec. 2. There will be three more opportunities for the community to drop off items: Dec. 9, 11 and 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We are very blessed with a caring and giving community here in Cabarrus County. The outpouring support we have continued to receive helps our Foundation be able to provide medical needs to our hospital Atrium Health Cabarrus. These donations through our toy drive will go to help make our smallest patients and their family not only see a smile back on their little ones faces, but to help decrease the anxiety that the hospitalization has brought among them. It is because of our community’s support that we are able to provide Health, Hope and Healing to all,” said CFH President Charlie Sastoque in a statement to the Independent Tribune Friday.
During the holidays, donors from the community usually get in touch with the foundation or the children's center directly to drop off toy donations, CFH Director of Principal Gifts Meredith Mauldin said. But due to COVID-19, the foundation wanted to create a safe and streamlined way for community members to donate this year.
And if all goes well, the Toy Drive might be a new holiday tradition for the foundation, Mauldin said.
“The biggest thing about this toy drive is we always have tons of groups that either reach out to the foundation or they reach out to the children’s hospital themselves. We don’t know what that is going to look like with COVID this year,” Mauldin said. “We always have tons of people from the community to do this and we just don’t know what to expect from the community right now due to COVID This was a way to try to make it easy for the community to participate.”
Usually when people donate, they are able to go into the hospital to deliver the gifts and take a few photos. With heavy restrictions on who can enter Atrium Health Cabarrus right now, that donation format wasn’t possible.
Instead, the foundation decided to host its first toy drive.
“Typically we have what we call third party fundraisers throughout the year,” Mauldin explained.
Other organizations would hold a toy drive and then drop the toys off with the foundation or with the children’s center.
“Typically we don’t host fundraisers,” Mauldin said. ‘We have two huge fundraisers we put on each year. We put on our gala, which is our black tie event, and we put on our fashion show. But any other little fundraiser, someone else has to do it because we don’t have enough manpower.”
This year, the foundation will be hosting its own drive, asking for donations from the community.
“This is different for us. We are managing this. We are putting this on because we just know everything is difficult right now,” Mauldin said.
The center’s needs have also changed this year due to COVID. In order to follow proper sanitization protocols, all toys in the playroom need to be properly sanitized. But not all toys typically donated fit that bill.
But the foundation is still readily accepting different types of toy donations. All toys that cannot be properly sanitized and placed in the playroom will be gifted to a child.
Donors can also choose to purchase Amazon gift cards or follow the Amazon QR code to purchase toys online and have them shipped directly to the children’s center.
The foundation is also looking to stock up toys in other departments, specifically emergency rooms.
“One of my goals is to look at the items we collect, see what we gathered and find the items that will work in the emergency departments and get those items over to them,” Mauldin said.
For those donations, the foundation wants to provide children with activities like a coloring or puzzle book to help keep them entertained while in the emergency room. There are three emergency rooms in Cabarrus, one at Atrium Health Cabarrus and two freestanding rooms, one in Kannapolis and one in Harrisburg.
“ We have people from all over the county come to those departments while their world is falling apart, even for just a few hours,” Mauldin said. “It can be great to be able to hand a child something to play with while they’re there.”
With routines drastically changed by COVID-19 and the climbing numbers of cases in the state, Mauldin said things can feel overwhelming, especially for children in a hospital. And something as simple as extra toys in the playroom could make all the difference.
“We still have the children that are there in the hospital, and if they are there during the holidays, we want to do something special for them,” Mauldin said. “And we want to be able to give them something at Christmas time. We want to get to play Santa Clause during the holidays. And typically we are able to do that because we have so many donors who support the children’s hospital at Christmas but we don't know what that will look like this year.”
Donations can be dropped off at 45 Lake Concord Road Concord, NC 28025 Dec. 9, 11 and 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
