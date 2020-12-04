Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation launches first holiday toy drive

And if all goes well, the Toy Drive might be a new holiday tradition for the foundation, Mauldin said.

“The biggest thing about this toy drive is we always have tons of groups that either reach out to the foundation or they reach out to the children’s hospital themselves. We don’t know what that is going to look like with COVID this year,” Mauldin said. “We always have tons of people from the community to do this and we just don’t know what to expect from the community right now due to COVID This was a way to try to make it easy for the community to participate.”

Usually when people donate, they are able to go into the hospital to deliver the gifts and take a few photos. With heavy restrictions on who can enter Atrium Health Cabarrus right now, that donation format wasn’t possible.

Instead, the foundation decided to host its first toy drive.

“Typically we have what we call third party fundraisers throughout the year,” Mauldin explained.

Other organizations would hold a toy drive and then drop the toys off with the foundation or with the children’s center.