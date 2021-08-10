Cabarrus, it’s time - get the vaccine for your community

For almost 40 years I was the public health director of Cabarrus County. Throughout all those years, I was proud that our county was considered a model of public health innovation and leadership. Our successes were directly attributable to our people who took public health seriously and acted responsibly. In fact, we were the first county in the nation to vaccinate its population against polio, and our residents acted quickly and responsibly to obtain vaccination. The vaccine had not been distributed yet, and Mr. Charles Cannon purchased the vaccine to protect our citizens. Our community rallied around the vaccination effort, and we stopped polio.
Now comes COVID-19, and it is becoming increasingly clear that most eligible Cabarrus County residents will likely not get vaccinated. The three vaccines have been widely available free of charge for eight months. All are tested and proven vaccines that almost guarantee the recipient that he/she will not be hospitalized even if they somehow manage to contract the virus.
We have a simple choice as responsible citizens who care for other people. Get vaccinated now! Our hospitals are filling up, and this time many of the COVID-19 patients are children. Many people and children under 12 cannot get vaccinated for various reasons and they count on you to get vaccinated so they will not get COVID-19. This delta variant is more contagious than previous variants, and the next few weeks and months could become a repeat of last winter in both cases and deaths.
Our schools are resuming, and both our school boards are not requiring masks. This is a terrible mistake in this dangerous environment. Florida has already demonstrated that decision-making guided by politics has resulted in the most children in the nation being hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment. I urge our school board to reconsider and require masks until this pandemic is over. We have already lost over 600,000 American lives, far more than any other nation in the world and almost as many deaths as we had during the Spanish flu pandemic.
For the last year, I have spent many days traveling throughout the state assisting with COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. At first, vaccination sites were overwhelmed, but lately I have been at sites that vaccinated less than 10 in an entire day! Unfortunately, these lower numbers are not because the majority are vaccinated.
So, in closing, I beg you to get vaccinated as soon as possible. It may save the life of your grandparent, your child, or just a person you meet in the grocery store. And to our school boards, it is my plea that you change your mind on masks before school starts and we risk the health of these very precious children.