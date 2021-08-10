Cabarrus, it’s time - get the vaccine for your community

For almost 40 years I was the public health director of Cabarrus County. Throughout all those years, I was proud that our county was considered a model of public health innovation and leadership. Our successes were directly attributable to our people who took public health seriously and acted responsibly. In fact, we were the first county in the nation to vaccinate its population against polio, and our residents acted quickly and responsibly to obtain vaccination. The vaccine had not been distributed yet, and Mr. Charles Cannon purchased the vaccine to protect our citizens. Our community rallied around the vaccination effort, and we stopped polio.

Now comes COVID-19, and it is becoming increasingly clear that most eligible Cabarrus County residents will likely not get vaccinated. The three vaccines have been widely available free of charge for eight months. All are tested and proven vaccines that almost guarantee the recipient that he/she will not be hospitalized even if they somehow manage to contract the virus.

