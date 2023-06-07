Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools will be holding graduation ceremonies for hundreds of students this week.
CCS schools will graduate at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center. A.L. Brown seniors graduate at the school in Kannapolis. Here is the schedule:
Thursday, June 85 p.m. Performance Learning Center
7:30 p.m. Cabarrus Virtual Academy
Friday, June 99 a.m. Mount Pleasant
12:30 p.m. Northwest Cabarrus
4 p.m. West Cabarrus
7:30 p.m. Concord
Saturday, June 109 a.m. A.L. Brown
9 a.m. Central Cabarrus
12:30 p.m. Cox Mill
4 p.m. Hickory Ridge
7:30 p.m. Jay M. Robinson