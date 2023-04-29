CONCORD — As part of national Law Day events, local law enforcement officers, the families of fallen officers and members of the community will gather on Friday, May 5, for a special Law Enforcement Day & Peace Officers Memorial ceremony.

During the ceremony, officials will present the 2022 Robert J. Eury Award to a veteran law enforcement officer with at least 20 years of experience who demonstrates true commitment to the profession service to the community.

Law Day 2023 at a glance

Date: Friday, May 5

Time: 10:45 a.m.

Location: Cabarrus County Fallen Law Enforcement Officers Memorial

Corner of Cabarrus Ave. W and Church St. NE, Concord

Parking: Cabarrus County Surface Parking Lot 2

(Next to Fifth Third Bank, between Church Street and McCachern Boulevard)

Live stream: Facebook event: https://fb.me/e/QZYDBpRO

Watch last year’s Law Day ceremony at https://youtu.be/9r_jlzPTxWY