CONCORD — As part of national Law Day events, local law enforcement officers, the families of fallen officers and members of the community will gather on Friday, May 5, for a special Law Enforcement Day & Peace Officers Memorial ceremony.
During the ceremony, officials will present the 2022 Robert J. Eury Award to a veteran law enforcement officer with at least 20 years of experience who demonstrates true commitment to the profession service to the community.
Law Day 2023 at a glance
Date: Friday, May 5
Time: 10:45 a.m.
Location: Cabarrus County Fallen Law Enforcement Officers Memorial
Corner of Cabarrus Ave. W and Church St. NE, Concord
Parking: Cabarrus County Surface Parking Lot 2
(Next to Fifth Third Bank, between Church Street and McCachern Boulevard)
Live stream: Facebook event: https://fb.me/e/QZYDBpRO
Watch last year’s Law Day ceremony at https://youtu.be/9r_jlzPTxWY