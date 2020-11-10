Cabarrus man bags ‘extreme’ $100,000 prize

RALEIGH – Junior Kelly of Concord saw his $25 Extreme Cash scratch-off ticket reveal a $100,000 prize.
Kelly purchased his winning ticket from the Hometown Mart on Kannapolis Highway in Concord.
He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $70,757.
Ticket sales from scratch-offs make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million per year for education. For details on how $14.5 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Cabarrus County in 2019, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.