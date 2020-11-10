Cabarrus man bags ‘extreme’ $100,000 prize

He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $70,757.

Ticket sales from scratch-offs make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million per year for education. For details on how $14.5 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Cabarrus County in 2019, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.