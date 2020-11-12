Cabarrus man ‘in awe’ after winning $691,417 Fast Play jackpot

RALEIGH — On Nov. 6, Joshua Hinson of Concord tried his luck on a $10 Fast Play ticket and hit the largest jackpot yet, winning $691,417.

Hinson purchased his lucky $10 Jackpot 7’s ticket from the Circle K on Poplar Tent Road in Concord.

“I was just in awe,” recalled Hinson of realizing he hit the jackpot. “Just stunned. It’s kind of hard to believe.”

He claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $489,180.

Hinson said he enjoys the fact that Fast Play is “a quick and easy kind of game.”

Since Fast Play started in September, North Carolinians have won 12 jackpots.

The rolling, progressive jackpot increases with every ticket sold until it is won. The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 240,000.

Printed on each ticket is the amount of the jackpot when the ticket is sold and how much of that jackpot the ticket could win. Players can also win instant cash prizes on their Fast Play ticket.

Ticket sales from Fast Play games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million per year for education. For details on how lottery funds have helped all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.