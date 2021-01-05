Cabarrus nurse says $100,000 prize will bring ‘a fresh start’ for the new year

RALEIGH – For Nicki Condon of Kannapolis, winning a $100,000 Millionaire Bucks prize will bring a new beginning for the new year.

“I am paying off all of my bills and making a fresh start!” she said.

Condon, who works as a nurse, purchased her winning $20 ticket from the QuikTrip on Dale Earnhardt Boulevard in Kannapolis.

“The day before I had bought one of those Millionaire Bucks tickets and my husband scratched half and I scratched half,” she said. “And he won $200!’

The next day while running errands, the couple stopped and cashed in their first winning ticket.

“I said, ‘We’ll stop in at that same QuikTrip and get another ticket because we’re already ahead,’” she recalled. “And the part that I scratched off was the $100,000. And I just kept saying, ‘No way! No way! No way!’ I must have said it like a thousand times. And then I just started jumping up and down.”

Condon claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $70,756 after required federal and state tax withholdings.