Cabarrus offers support to nonprofits serving COVID needs

In April, the Cabarrus County unemployment rate reached an all-time high of more than 12%. Earlier this month, The Cabarrus Convention and Visitors Bureau released a report indicating tourism is responsible for more than 4,600 local jobs and $478 million in visitor spending. Since the pandemic began, 1,400 hotel jobs have been eliminated.

“We’re seeing individuals and families coming in that have never had to ask for services before,” Cabarrus County Human Services Director Karen Calhoun, who serves as a member of the grant administration team, said. “That is a tell-tale sign of the economic instability local families are experiencing.”

Since March, local food pantries have seen a 40% increase for requests. In that same time, Human Services added 2,211 new food assistance cases and 1,628 Medicaid assistance cases.

The County estimates 500 local households qualified for eviction in recent months. While a moratorium on evictions is currently in place, new requests for housing assistance rose 52% between March and August.

Assistance interventions for food insecurity, healthcare and childcare can help families prepare for housing payback schedules once the moratorium lifts.