CONCORD – Cabarrus County Government offices will close on Friday, April 7, in observance of Good Friday.

This includes the Cabarrus County Government Center, Human Services Center, Cabarrus County Construction and Demolition Landfill, Cabarrus County Household Hazardous Waste Recycling Center, Veterans Services Office, Board of Elections Office and all libraries and senior centers.

All Cabarrus County parks will follow their normal operating schedule on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The Construction and Demolition Landfill will re-open on Saturday, April 8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cabarrus County libraries will re-open on Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Republic Services curbside garbage and recyclable collections for residents in unincorporated parts of Cabarrus County will operate normally.

For more information on Cabarrus County operating hours, visit cabarruscounty.us.