Cabarrus pauses for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Cabarrus County Government

Cabarrus County Government offices will close Monday, January 17, in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

CONCORD, N.C. – Cabarrus County Government offices will close Monday, January 17, in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. This includes the Cabarrus County Government Center, Human Services Center, Cabarrus County Construction and Demolition Landfill, Cabarrus County Household Hazardous Waste Recycling Center, Animal Shelter, Veterans Services Office, and all libraries and senior centers.

All Cabarrus County parks will follow their normal operating schedule, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Republic Services will run its normal collection schedule.

The Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners has moved its regular monthly meeting to Tuesday, January 18. Meetings take place at the Cabarrus County Government Center (65 Church Street S, Concord). Watch the live broadcast on Spectrum Cable channel 22, https://www.youtube.com/cabarruscounty and https://www.cabarruscounty.us/cabcotv. Follow live tweets [twitter.com/cabarruscounty]@CabarrusCounty.

