Cabarrus property tax bills hitting mailboxes soon

The free myCabCo app can be downloaded on the Apple and Android app stores. The service is also accessible through desktop and mobile devices at myCabCo.cabarruscounty.us.

This year’s tax bills maintain the ad valorem tax rate of 74 cents per $100 of property value. For owners of a $210,000 house (the median single-family assessed home value in Cabarrus), that equates to $1,554 a year in County property tax.

Bills are due Sept. 1. If paid after Jan. 5, 2022, property owners are subject to interest charges, collections and/or tax foreclosure.

To ease the financial burden of paying annual real estate or personal property tax at one time, the County’s tax collections department will work with taxpayers throughout the year on payment plans that pay the bill in full by the delinquent date. The taxpayer is responsible for contacting the collections office to request the payment plan option.

Cabarrus County real estate and personal property tax can be paid in the following ways:

• Via the myCabCo website (myCabCo.cabarruscounty.us) or app using a credit or debit card

• By mail using the envelope and coupon provided with the bills