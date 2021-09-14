Cabarrus Rotary dedicates musical playground at Frank Liske Park

The Rotary Club of Cabarrus County officially dedicated Rotary Harmony Park on Thursday, Sept. 9. The event was originally scheduled for April 2020 but had to be postponed because of the pandemic. It is at Frank Liske Park near the former barn site.

Rotary Harmony Park is a musical playground featuring six beautiful instruments the club purchased from the Sculptural Collection of Freenotes Harmony Park. Members of the Rotary club traveled to the Rotary International Conference held in Atlanta in 2017 where they saw the instruments for the first time and thought they would provide a unique experience for Cabarrus County.

Steve Morris spoke at the dedication as both a charter member of the Rotary club and the chairman of the Cabarrus County Commissioners.

“This Saturday will be 36 years since we had our charter banquet for the formation of this club. It’s hard to believe the things that we have accomplished during that time,” said Morris. “I think what we are talking about today is just one of the many great accomplishments that this club has made, and I think this is one that is going to stay with this community for a very long time.”