Cabarrus-Rowan MPO plans transportation needs

The Cabarrus-Rowan Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) plans for regional transportation needs including highway, transit, bicycle and pedestrian facilities.
Priority goals of the planning process include:
• Promote the safe and efficient management, operation and development of transportation system;
• Serve the mobility needs of people and freight;
• Public participation and partnership;
• Foster economic growth and development; and
• Minimize the negative effects of transportation including air quality.
The Cabarrus-Rowan MPO recently endorsed a list of Surface Transportation Block Grant Program (STBGP) projects for FY 2020 thru 2029. Members of the Cabarrus-Rowan MPO are eligible for the federal STBGP funds due to the designation for the MPO area as a result of it’s most recent decennial Census population size.
The MPO will submit this list of new projects to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) for inclusion in the FY 2020-2029 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP).
These projects are listed in the attached table and will result in 80 percent federal grant funding for each respective project with the remaining 20 percent funded by the project sponsor as well as local municipal project administration/completion.
Recently completed STBGP projects include the widening of Derita Road (U-4910) in the City of Concord with a total cost of $23 million, and the Coach Deal Drive extension (U-5608) in the Towns’ of China Grove and Landis with a total cost of $8 million.
Membership of the MPO includes the following jurisdictions:
• City of Concord
• City of Kannapolis
• City of Salisbury
• Town of Mount Pleasant
• Town of Harrisburg
• Cabarrus County
• Rowan County
• Town of Landis
• Town of China Grove
• Town of East Spencer
• Town of Rockwell
• Town of Granite Quarry
• Town of Cleveland
