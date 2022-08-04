Cabarrus Schools personnel changes: Furr, Sain and Tinsley in new positions

Superintendent John Kopicki announced the following personnel appointments this week. These were approved by the Cabarrus County Board of Education on Monday.

Philip (Phil) Furr, athletics director at West Cabarrus High School, has been named director of communications and public information, replacing Ronnye Boone, who has resigned.

Furr began his career in education in 2005 as teacher and athletics director at Mount Pleasant Middle School. He went on to hold similar positions at Mount Pleasant High, Northwest Cabarrus High, and Hickory Ridge High Schools before joining West Cabarrus High School in 2020.

Prior to public education, he held several positions in public relations and journalism, including assistant to the general manager of the Piedmont Phillies. He also worked with Speedway Motorsports and NASCAR, as well as the Associated Press, ESPN, and local newspapers.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from The Citadel.

Karl Sain, instructional specialist — secondary math, has been named director of advanced academics.

In this new role, Sain will continue to work with instructional specialists, and also oversee the areas of Academically Gifted, International Baccalaureate, Advanced Placement, and other programs designed to meet the needs of advanced learners.

Sain joined Cabarrus County Schools in 2017. Prior to that, he worked as a high school math teacher in Lincoln County Schools; he also served as an assistant principal there before moving to Gaston County Schools as a curriculum facilitator for math.

He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He also earned a master’s degree from Gardner-Webb University.

Jacquelyn Tinsley, English instructor at Cabarrus-Kannapolis Early College High School (ECHS), has been named assistant principal at the school, replacing Dr. Chrystal Brown, who was named principal of the school in May.

Tinsley joined Cabarrus County Schools in 2013 as an English teacher at Concord High School. She is an IB-certified instructor. She moved to ECHS in 2017, where she held school and district level leadership positions in addition to her teaching responsibilities. She began her career as a high school English and reading teacher in Jacksonville, Florida.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and a master’s degree from Harvard University.