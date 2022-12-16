 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cabarrus senior celebrate with Coltrane L.I.F.E. Center participants

Santa & Mrs. Claus

Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived at the Coltrane L.I.F.E. Center with gifts and visitors. The Naughty Elf even helped.

 Submitted photo

We had snow (earlier this week) in Concord at Coltrane Life Center where for the third consecutive year the “Cabarrus Area Senior Resource Group” had their monthly meeting at the Senior Center.

We all brought wrapped gift and had a Dirty Santa gift exchange, the room was filled with laughter and merriment as we dined on a box lunch from Chick-fil-A.

Following lunch we all got into costumes or decorated ourselves and vehicles for the true meaning of the season. For the third consecutive year we caravanned to the waiting crowd of clients at the Coltrane L.I.F.E. Center.

The group brought gifts of love to the center, items of need such as all paper products, plastic bags, decaf coffee, Gloves, stamps & Gift Cards etc.

We drove, walked and danced to the waiting clients, staff and some family and friends. The air was brisk and filled with snow supplied by machines compliments of Propel Church. It certainly added to the holiday cheer as the group presented their gifts of love for Coltrane Life Center.

People are also reading…

Snow

Seniors enjoyed a little snow this week thanks to machines from Propel Church.

Christy Smith announced our names and businesses represented. The Christmas music, the decorations and colorful holiday costumes brought memories of holidays past to the clients perhaps reminding them of when they were at a parade with their families.

There was even a Naughty Elf (Jim Cooper) jumping around getting into mischief letting everyone know that "He Loves Santa." Jim won first place this year for costume and antics.

The crowd roared when Santa (Jamie) and Mrs. Claus (Dori) arrived riding on top of a Beautiful red convertible thanks to (Robert Kirk). Santa and the Mrs. got second and tThird place awards.

The group's December meeting was again spearheaded by Christy Helms of TerraBella of Harrisburg, with coordinating efforts of many.

Coltrane LIFE Center is located at 321 Corban Ave SE. and always looking for volunteers and donations.

