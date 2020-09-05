Cabarrus Senior Democrats host leadership forum

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The Independent Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cabarrus County Senior Democrats will host an Executive Leadership Forum in collaboration with the Cabarrus County Democratic Party, the Young Democrats of Cabarrus County, and the Cabarrus County Democratic Women.

This is a virtual event on Tuesday, September 8 from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm. To register click on this link. https://tinyurl.com/CCSDsept8

“To respond to the universal threat of Covid-19, the Cabarrus County Senior Democrats continue to meet online said Vincent Vezza, President of the Cabarrus County Senior Democrats. “The Executive Leadership Forum” is one of several online events that address issues affecting citizens of North Carolina and Cabarrus County.”

Guest speaker Yvonne Lewis Holley, candidate for N.C. Lt. Governor will lead the conversation. She will be joined by candidates for Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners Sabrina Berry and Kevin Vinson.

N.C. Rep. Yvonne Lewis Holley was born in Raleigh and was part of the changing south. Yvonne was elected into the NC House in 2012 representing District 38 and is now the Democratic nominee for Lt. Governor of NC.

Educated in the Wake County Public School System, Yvonne is an advocate for education. As a student at Enloe High School, she was one of the first students of desegregation.