Cabarrus Senior Democrats host leadership forum

Cabarrus County Senior Democrats will host an Executive Leadership Forum in collaboration with the Cabarrus County Democratic Party, the Young Democrats of Cabarrus County, and the Cabarrus County Democratic Women.
This is a virtual event on Tuesday, September 8 from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm. To register click on this link. https://tinyurl.com/CCSDsept8
“To respond to the universal threat of Covid-19, the Cabarrus County Senior Democrats continue to meet online said Vincent Vezza, President of the Cabarrus County Senior Democrats. “The Executive Leadership Forum” is one of several online events that address issues affecting citizens of North Carolina and Cabarrus County.”
Guest speaker Yvonne Lewis Holley, candidate for N.C. Lt. Governor will lead the conversation. She will be joined by candidates for Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners Sabrina Berry and Kevin Vinson.
N.C. Rep. Yvonne Lewis Holley was born in Raleigh and was part of the changing south. Yvonne was elected into the NC House in 2012 representing District 38 and is now the Democratic nominee for Lt. Governor of NC.
Educated in the Wake County Public School System, Yvonne is an advocate for education. As a student at Enloe High School, she was one of the first students of desegregation.
Working her way through Howard University, she began a career dedicated to education, health, economics, youth development and political advocacy. Yvonne's heart for public service includes twenty-five years dedicated to working as a state government employee.
One of the most notable accomplishments during Representative Holley’s tenure in the NC House has been the extensive work to relieve Food Deserts in areas across the state. Her bipartisan efforts resulted in funding to support closing the gap in food insecure areas.
As the Democratic Nominee for Lt. Governor Yvonne’s platform focuses on rebuilding North Carolina through her Affordable Living Initiative (ALI). Her ALI platform establishes a state-wide initiative that brings together public/private partnerships, non-profits, urban and rural governments, legislators, environmentalists, homebuilders, and everyday citizens to help solve some of the problems that have become critical needs in communities across the state. Learn more about Yvonne at https://www.yvonnelewisholley.com/ .
Berry and Vinson will address a wide range of issues that affect Cabarrus County, including housing, education, infrastructure, and community involvement. Learn more about Sabrina at sabrinaberry2020.com . Learn more about Kevin at https://kevinvinson2020.com/
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.