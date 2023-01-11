 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cabarrus stops to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

  • Updated
  • 0
Cabarrus County
Cabarrus County Government

CONCORD – Cabarrus County Government offices will close on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

This includes the Cabarrus County Government Center, Human Services Center, Cabarrus County Construction and Demolition Landfill, Cabarrus County Household Hazardous Waste Recycling Center, Animal Shelter, Veterans Services Office and all libraries and senior centers.

All Cabarrus County parks will follow their normal operating schedules: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Republic Services will run its normal collection schedule.

The Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners has moved its regular monthly meeting to Tuesday, Jan.17. Meetings take place at the Cabarrus County Government Center (65 Church Street S, Concord). Watch the live broadcast on Spectrum Cable channel 22, https://www.youtube.com/cabarruscounty and https://www.cabarruscounty.us/cabcotv.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronauts coming home early after meteorite impact causes coolant leak on ISS

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts