A team from the Cabarrus Early College of Technology won the UNCG Scholastic Esports Alliance Spring 2023 Spartan Championship

The competition was held May 13-14 on the campus of UNC Greensboro.

In their inaugural season, the Cobras team of Matthew Yang, Braden Jackson, and Issac Hinson competed against 51 other teams in the Rocket Trio League. CECT entered the state tournament seeded number two and won the championship match 4-1.

The Cobras are coached by John Yates.