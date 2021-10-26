Cabarrus Touch-A-Truck rolls in for 3rd big year

CONCORD — It’s not every day you can experience a helicopter, an ambulance and a construction excavator within walking distance. Of course, Touch-A-Truck isn’t an everyday occurrence. This popular event happens once a year, and it’s once again time for the machinery to roll in.
The third annual Touch-A-Truck is set for Saturday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, 4751 N.C. 49, Concord. Admission is free, and parking is $5.
The first hour (9-10 a.m.) will be sensory-friendly.
In addition to ambulances and a variety of law enforcement vehicles, Touch-A-Truck showcases tractors, small race cars, motorcycles and construction equipment like excavators and dump trucks. A helicopter will also take off and land during the event. In all, roughly 90 vehicles will be staged around the arena grounds, according to Ian Sweeney, Active Living and Parks project and event manager.
“Visitors can walk freely around the vehicles and take pictures, but we’ll have the doors closed to avoid touch points and promote safety,” Sweeney said.
A bonus this year: Officials are asking folks to wear their Halloween costumes. “It’s going to be like a giant trunk-or-treat,” Sweeney added.
Get information on Touch-A-Truck and all ALPs events by following them at Facebook.com/CabCoALP.
Jack-O-Lantern Jaunt
Speaking of Halloween, for the 20th year, Active Living and Parks is hosting the Jack-O-Lantern Jaunt at Frank Liske Park, 4001 Stough Road SW, Concord. The mile fun run/walk begins at 4:15 p.m. Saturday, while the 5K starts at 4:45 p.m.
Visit www.runsignup.com to register. Participants receive a goodie bag and T-shirt with entry.