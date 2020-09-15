Cabarrus winners in State 4-H Presentation Finals

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Carolina 4-H recently announced the results of the State 4-H presentation finals competitions. There were 315 4-Hers who competed in this year's virtual presentation submission.

Youths from all over the state submitted videos of themselves sharing what they have learned about their 4-H project topic this year. Cabarrus County had 11 youths participate in the state level competition. They earned the right to participate in the state level competition by earning gold or silver at the district level.

Cabarrus County is part of the South Central District, comprised of 19 counties from the greater Charlotte area to Fayetteville.

Local winners were John Noyes, Brianna Osborne, Claire Fischer, Katherine Jennings, Emily Pennell, Brooke Modesto, Jasmine Olson, Evan Prawl and Matt Pennell.

The 4-H program serves as the premier positive youth development program of North Carolina Cooperative Extension, based at North Carolina State and North Carolina A&T State universities.

More than 232,000 young people between the ages of 5 and 18 participate in North Carolina 4-H educational activities each year, with the help of 20,563 adult and youth volunteers.

For more information regarding the Cabarrus County 4-H program, contact the Cabarrus County 4-H office at 704-920-3310 or via email at tracy_lecompte@ncsu.edu.