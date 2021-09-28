Cabarrus Youth Success program coming Saturday

Cabarrus Youth Success Program Jamboree will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, from noon to 3 p.m. at Marvin Caldwell Park.
All are welcome to come out and enjoy free food, music and prize giveaways. COVID-19 vaccinations and tests will be available from the N.C. Central University Advanced Center For Related Disparities (ACCRD).
The park is located at 362 Georgia St. SW, Concord. For more information call Wilma Means at 704-777-1920.
