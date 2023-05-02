John Calabrese, a first year social studies teacher at Northwest Cabarrus High School, has been named Cabarrus County Schools’ Beginning Teacher of the Year for 2023.

Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki made the announcement during the district’s “Celebration of Excellence” ceremony at Great Wolf Lodge in April.

“I am honored to receive the Beginning Teacher of the Year award,” said Calabrese. “It has been an incredible year working with my students, and hopefully instilling in them the importance of civic engagement. I must also acknowledge my colleagues, both fellow teachers and our administrators, for all the support they have given me this year. I look forward to working for Northwest Cabarrus for many years to come. Go Trojans!”

Calabrese holds a bachelor’s degree from American University and a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from William & Mary School of Law. He is currently working on a master’s degree at the University of North Carolina Charlotte.

“Mr. Calabrese is the epitome of what every educator should aspire to be,” said Northwest Cabarrus Principal Christopher Myers. “He is always engaging with his students, challenges them to be better, holds high expectations for their success, and of most importance, builds relationships with each and every one of them so they have a sense of belonging in his classroom.

“We are so proud of this much-deserved recognition and thankful for all Mr. Calabrese does for Trojan Nation!”