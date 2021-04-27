Calling all comic fans: the Concord Micro-Con is on

The Concord Micro-Con is set to hold its fourth annual event this Saturday in person, complete with local and out of state artists and vendors.

The micro convention, which first began in 2017, had to be cancelled with a short two week notice last year, after it became clear the pandemic wasn't going anywhere.

But now, the event is able to reclaim its usual spot on the first weekend in May.

Comic fans — and those who may just want to look around — can plan to head over to the Cabarrus Brewing Co. May 1. The free event will be open from noon until 5 p.m. Vendors will be located outside this year, while the local artists will still be in the artists' attic inside. And, yes, there will be food trucks.

While the event usually coincides with National Free Comic Book Day, this year, the holiday has been pushed back to August 14. But Chris Rigo, the founder of Concord Micro-Con, said he wanted to keep the tradition. The first 100 attendees will receive an exclusive free print.

Along with Rigo's Beardy Wierdy’s Comics and other local and regional artists, there will be vendors from Georgia and South Carolina.