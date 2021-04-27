Calling all comic fans: the Concord Micro-Con is on

The Concord Micro-Con is set to hold its fourth annual event this Saturday in person, complete with local and out of state artists and vendors.
The micro convention, which first began in 2017, had to be cancelled with a short two week notice last year, after it became clear the pandemic wasn't going anywhere.
But now, the event is able to reclaim its usual spot on the first weekend in May.
Comic fans — and those who may just want to look around — can plan to head over to the Cabarrus Brewing Co. May 1. The free event will be open from noon until 5 p.m. Vendors will be located outside this year, while the local artists will still be in the artists' attic inside. And, yes, there will be food trucks.
While the event usually coincides with National Free Comic Book Day, this year, the holiday has been pushed back to August 14. But Chris Rigo, the founder of Concord Micro-Con, said he wanted to keep the tradition. The first 100 attendees will receive an exclusive free print.
Along with Rigo's Beardy Wierdy’s Comics and other local and regional artists, there will be vendors from Georgia and South Carolina.
Rigo, who has been a vendor at several southeastern conventions this year, said he is excited to get the event going again.
"Being able to have an event in any form is a success right now," he said. "It is a slow burn, but you can tell things are starting to open back up. Considering everything right now, it's a big deal."
And to make things a little easier, Rigo offered free booth spaces for vendors and artists this year.
"I felt like since 2020 was so hard on a lot of vendors, free booths is a little of a con 'stimulus'," Rigo joked.
This is especially true for vendors in the Charlotte area, since the Heroes Convention, which has been held annually since it started in 1982, had to cancel its 2020 and 2021 events due to the pandemic.
Attendees can expect to see 27 vendors and artists at the micro convention, including:
Comic book vendors
Chris Rigo - Beardy Wierdy's Comics
Josh Almond - Buzz Comics
Rick Fortenberry
Larry Allen Allen's comics
Andy parker Bonafide Comics
Barry Rook Maybarry Comics
Borderlands Comics and Games
Smasher's Comics
Mark Bowers