Calling on Cabarrus Christmas angels

CONCORD, N.C. – For the 17th consecutive year, the Wendy Gainey Memorial Christmas Tree is standing tall in the rotunda of the Cabarrus County Government Center. The tree has a special purpose—to help meet local wishes and needs this holiday season.

Just like an angel tree, it’s filled with tags that list dolls, books and video games, along with essentials, like socks, blankets and soap.

Cabarrus residents are invited to join County employees in selecting a tag from the tree and making a holiday wish a reality for local children, senior citizens, veterans and more.

The Gainey Tree is hosted each year by Cabarrus County Helping Hearts and Hands (Ch3), an employee-led charitable committee formed in 2004. Formerly called the Ch3 Helping Hands Tree, the program was renamed in 2011 to honor the memory of Wendy Gainey, a long-time employee of Cabarrus who was passionate about giving back to our community.

Those who wish to provide gifts may select a tag from any of the Gainey trees, located at the Government Center in Concord, Senior Center (Concord) and branches of the Cabarrus County Library System.

Return the unwrapped gifts to the tag’s original location by December 3 at 5 p.m.

Here’s how it works: