Camino Health Center, a bilingual and multicultural nonprofit, has received a $50,000 grant from The Healthy Charlotte Alliance.

The grant, known as the Community Health Grant, is given to nonprofits that prioritize mental health, access to care, chronic disease prevention, and violence prevention. Camino Health Center will utilize the funds to support their renowned health and wellness program, Camino Vida.

Camino Vida is a comprehensive health and wellness program designed to empower patients to lead healthier lives. With a focus on individualized nutrition and physical intervention plans, the program aims to assist patients in managing chronic diseases such as type II diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, and obesity. By offering tailored exercise and wellness plans that consider each person's lifestyle, culture, and language needs, Camino Vida furthers Camino Health Center’s mission of equipping people to live healthy lives.

"We are incredibly grateful to The Healthy Charlotte Alliance for awarding us their Community Health Grant," said Paulina Martínez, Director of Camino Vida. "With the grant, we will continue educating and supporting our patients, fostering positive changes, and improving their overall health outcomes."

The grant funds will support the improvement of Camino Vida programming. Through this generous support, Camino Health Center will enhance its ability to offer personalized nutrition and physical intervention plans to patients, helping them achieve their health goals and manage chronic diseases effectively. The grant will also increase the opportunity to host additional classes offered by the program, further engaging the community and promoting a culture of well-being.

Camino Health Center received the Community Health Grant on May 17, marking an important milestone in their commitment to improving the lives of the Latino community. The grant will undoubtedly contribute to the organization's ongoing efforts to make a positive impact on the community's well-being.

Camino operates its bilingual clinics in Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties.