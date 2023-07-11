CONCORD — Due to an unexpected maintenance issue, the pool at Camp T.N. Spencer Park will be closed for the rest of the summer.

The issue was discovered Monday, July 10.

After further review early Tuesday (July 11), officials determined the pool would need to be drained, repaired and refilled over the next several weeks. The pool was originally scheduled to close Aug. 6, just before the start of the new school year.

Camp T.N. Spencer Park Program Manager Jacob Wentink says the decision to prematurely end the pool season is unfortunate, but necessary.

“We sincerely apologize to all of our patrons who were planning to come swim at the park this summer,” Wentink said. “We’re disappointed, but as always, our first priority is the safety of our patrons and staff. We look forward to offering a place to cool off in the summer of 2024.”

For more information and updates, visit www.cabarruscounty.us/ALP.