Candy Crawl returns to Downtown Concord
  • Updated
Candy Crawl

The Downtown Concord Candy Crawl returns Friday, Oct. 29, from 3 to 5 p.m.

 Michael A. Anderson Photography

Join your downtown merchants for trick-or-treating in the street on Friday, Oct. 29, from 3-5 p.m. Downtown Concord.

Hosted in partnership with Concord Parks & Recreation, the Downtown Concord Candy Crawl offers a family friendly atmosphere of trick-or-treating (children in costumes 12 and under) and entertainment with our local downtown merchants.

Children 12 and under are encouraged to dress up as their favorite characters and crawl around Downtown Concord collecting candy!

For more information, visit us online at concorddowntown.com or call 704-920-6130.

