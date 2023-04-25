KANNAPOLIS – The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers turned in one of their best weeks ever in front of the home crowd at Atrium Health Ballpark, swiping five of their first six home games of the 2023 season against the Charleston RiverDogs in front of great crowds every game.

Following the homestand, the Ballers are off to their best start ever in their three years as the Cannon Ballers, moving to 10-4, good enough for first place in the Carolina League South Division.

The Captain leads the way

Infielders Tim Elko is not just leading the Ballers in most offensive categories; the former Ole Miss captain is in the mix as one of the top bats in the Carolina League.

Elko is leading the league in hits (22) and RBIs (18). Also, he is in the midst of a three-way-tie for the league lead with Kannapolis’ Logan Glass and Delmarva’s Creed Willems for the home run crown with four.

Shattering the competition

After a rougher season in 2022, Glass is off to a scorching start in the new season. The Mustang, Oklahoma, native is locked in at the plate, batting .276 with eight hits in eight games, driving in 11 RBIs with four extra-base hits, all home runs.

On to the next

The Carolina Mudcats, Low-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, welcome Kannapolis to Five County Stadium on the heels of a six-game stretch in Down East against the Wood Ducks, where they took five of six themselves. In 2022 against Kannapolis, the Mudcats narrowly swiped the season series at 13-11. This six-game stretch marks the first of four total series between the two sides.

After taking five of six in a series victory in Kinston, Carolina finds itself in a tie for first place in the Carolina League North Division with the Delmarva Shorebirds at 8-6. Despite the good start to the season and contention for the top spot in the North Division, the Mudcats are just 2-4 at home, finding most of their success away from Five County Stadium in Zebulon.

Carolina holds seven of the top 30 prospects in the Milwaukee Brewers organization in right-handed pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (No. 6), infielder Daniel Guilarte (No. 16), outfielder Hedbert Perez (No. 16), infielder Jadher Areinamo (No. 20), right-handed pitcher Logan Henderson (No. 24), outfielder Jace Avina (No. 26) and catcher Matthew Wood (No. 27).

Misiorowski is slated to make starts on Tuesday and Sunday against the Ballers, tossing just 2.2 total innings this season in two appearances. Guilarte is the team leader in hits with 13, also walking 10 times in his 13 games of action. Perez is back for his second season as a Mudcat, batting a cool .108 with four hits in 11 games. Areinamo, another returning face, is also struggling in the early part of the campaign, batting .171 in 11 games. Henderson has yet to appear in 2023, but the righty did toss five games in 2022 with Carolina.

Avina returns after time at the end of last season with the Mudcats, struggling at the plate with just a .121 with one home run and three RBIs. Finally, Wood leads the team in extra-base hits with four, batting average at .324, and is tied for the team lead with seven RBIs.

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers depart for a six-game stretch in Zebulon against the Carolina Mudcats, Low-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, April 25-30.

See and hear Ballers’ action

The Ballers are back home at Atrium Health Ballpark May 2-7 against the Augusta GreenJackets, Low-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, in what is certain to be an action-packed week at home for both the Ballers and their loyal supporters.

Tickets can be purchased for any upcoming home games at kcballers.com or at the F&M Bank Box Office located at Atrium Health Ballpark. Fans can also keep up with the action on the team’s social media outlets, with live in-game updates being provided on Twitter at @kcannonballers.

All Cannon Ballers home games are broadcast for free on Bally Live with all home and select road games also having a free audio broadcast on kcballers.com and the MiLB First Pitch App.