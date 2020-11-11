Cannon Ballers' Field of Honor commemorated with closing ceremony on Veterans Day

The flags in the Field of Honor flew starting Nov. 2 though Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Purchasers of the flags were permitted to take them home with them at the conclusion of Wednesday’s closing ceremony.

Before the ceremony the field was open 24 hours a day to the public for viewing and observation and every evening “Taps” was played at sunset. “Taps” was also played at the end of Wednesday’s event after the reading of the 500 veterans honored on the field.

“What a tribute this is today to our veterans,” Rep. Hudson said. “A historic reminder that freedom has never been free, but it’s been paid for by millions of men and women who’ve worn our nation’s uniform including many who are honored here today.”

Each service member in attendance was honored by all the speakers and recognized by the playing of their branch’s song at the end of the event.

Major General Swannack also honored each man and woman who served our nation during his speech while taking the time to talk about the history of Veterans Day which was initially celebrated as Armistice Day marking the signing of the armistice between the Allies of World War I and Germany at Compiègne, France in 1918. President Woodrow Wilson issued a message one year later honoring the day.