Cannon Ballers' Field of Honor commemorated with closing ceremony on Veterans Day

KANNAPOLIS — The Cannon Ballers held the closing ceremony for their inaugural Field of Honor which featured 500 flags outside of Atrium Health Ballpark purchased in honor of veterans who served in the United States’ military.
The ceremony was attended by several hundred people — wearing masks, provided by the Cannon Ballers if needed, and socially distancing — and featured speeches from Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant, re-elected Congressman Richard Hudson and Major General Charles H. Swannack Jr. who served this nation’s military for more than 34 years.
“Americans have stepped up when it was needed whether it was 16 million of us that stepped up during World War II and served during World War II or whatever it was, we are here to pay tribute to them, to say ‘thank you’ to them,” Hinnant said. “The fact that 500 flags got sold out like that (snaps fingers) is an indication of your support, of this community’s support for veterans.
“So every time you see a veteran, you find out that somebody’s a veteran, I hope you do like I do and say, ‘Thank you for your service.’”
Flags for the Field of Honor were available for purchase for $40 and each one honored the memory of either a veteran or current service member from any branch of service with a tag identifying both the honoree and the purchaser of the flag.
The flags in the Field of Honor flew starting Nov. 2 though Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Purchasers of the flags were permitted to take them home with them at the conclusion of Wednesday’s closing ceremony.
Before the ceremony the field was open 24 hours a day to the public for viewing and observation and every evening “Taps” was played at sunset. “Taps” was also played at the end of Wednesday’s event after the reading of the 500 veterans honored on the field.
“What a tribute this is today to our veterans,” Rep. Hudson said. “A historic reminder that freedom has never been free, but it’s been paid for by millions of men and women who’ve worn our nation’s uniform including many who are honored here today.”
Each service member in attendance was honored by all the speakers and recognized by the playing of their branch’s song at the end of the event.
Major General Swannack also honored each man and woman who served our nation during his speech while taking the time to talk about the history of Veterans Day which was initially celebrated as Armistice Day marking the signing of the armistice between the Allies of World War I and Germany at Compiègne, France in 1918. President Woodrow Wilson issued a message one year later honoring the day.
In 1938 a Congressional Act made Nov. 11 each year a holiday and in 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a bill into law establishing Armistice Day as a national holiday. A week after Congress amended the bill replacing “Armistice” with “Veterans” and it has been known as Veterans Day ever since.
Major General Swannack was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant of Infantry on June 9, 1971 and served his country during the Vietnam War, the Gulf War while also serving in Afghanistan and Iraq.
His decorations including the Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star while he proudly wears the Combat Infantryman Badge, Master Parachutist Badge, and the Ranger Tab.
“(Earlier) we heard the first stanza of the national anthem,” he said, “but I like to use the fourth stanza, so let me read that for you:
‘Oh thus be it ever when freemen shall stand,
Between their loved home, and the war’s desolation,
Blest with vict’ry and peace, may the Heav’n rescued land,
Praise the Power that hath made and preserv’d us a nation!
Then conquer we must, when our cause it is just,
And this be our motto — “In God is our Trust,”
And the Star-Spangled Banner in triumph shall wave,
O’er the Land of the Free, and the Home of the Brave.’
“This land will only remain the Land of the Free only so long as it is the Home of the Brave.”
