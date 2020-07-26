Cannon Foundation names new executive director

The board of directors of The Cannon Foundation selected Tina Markanda as executive director of the foundation, effective Sept. 1.
Markanda is the executive director of The Foundation for a Healthy High Point, where she has served since 2014, when the foundation was established. As the foundation’s inaugural executive director, she worked with the board to develop its programs on adolescent pregnancy prevention and early childhood intervention, behavioral health and programs to support capacity building efforts for not-for-profit community organizations.
From 2004-13, Markanda was a health care program officer at The Duke Endowment in Charlotte. She supported initiatives in early childhood, senior adult health, emergency medical services and small and rural hospitals.
Markanda has also been employed at Lowe's Companies, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Lexington Memorial Hospital in Lexington.
She holds degrees in English and biology from the University of North Carolina Charlotte, a Masters of Public Health from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, and a Masters in Business Administration from Wake Forest University.
The Cannon Foundation was formed in 1943 by Charles A. Cannon, chairman and president of the Cannon Mills Co. The foundation continues his philanthropic legacy by funding primarily capital and infrastructure projects for organizations across North Carolina. To date, the foundation has awarded grants totaling more than $305 million.
