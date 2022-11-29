Capture the holiday spirit this Saturday during Family Day

December is one of the busiest months of the year for many families. Santa Claus is coming to town. The elves on the shelves are clocking some serious overtime. The hustle and bustle is in warp speed. However, we hope families will take a break this Saturday from 1 - 4 p.m. and join us for a very special holiday-themed Family Day.

We'll have crafts set up at the creation stations and musician David Domingo to perform all of your favorite holiday songs.

Family Days are free and open to anyone. Join us!

The Cabarrus Arts Council is located at 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.

This Week (Nov. 30 – Dec. 4)

Art Lab - Wednesday, Nov. 30, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Christmas Concerts – Piedmont Choral Society, Friday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 4, 3 p.m. PCS Christmas concerts return after a two year hiatus! Listen to familiar carols sung by the PCS choir and accompanied by a 20+ member professional orchestra. Directed by Joseph Judge and accompanied by Dr. Don Simmons; Free and open to the public; Forest Hill UMC, 265 Union Street North, Concord. To audition for PCS, contact Kay Yates at pcsconcordnc@gmail.com.

Town of Harrisburg’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting – Friday, Dec. 2, 6 – 8:30 p.m. Join us for a fun evening of holiday cheer! Food trucks, train rides, craft vendors, local performances & so much more! Free admission; Recommended for families; Harrisburg Park, 191 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. For more information, visit https://www.harrisburgnc.org/420/Harrisburgs-Christmas-Tree-Lighting.

Next Week (Dec. 5 - 11)

Cookies with Santa - Wednesday, Dec. 7, 3-5 p.m. Bring your kids to enjoy cookies with Santa at The Galleries; free and open to the public; www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.

The Christmas Spectacular – Friday, Dec. 9 & 10, 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Share the joy of the holidays as Intune School of the Arts presents a brand new Christmas stage show that combines singing and dancing! This show follows heart-warming family memories through the decades and is sure to be a Christmas favorite, featuring the Cabarrus Community Choir, Adult Ensemble, Children’s Ensemble and a live nativity. Tickets cost $10-15; Recommended for families; Whidden Auditorium, 150 Warren Coleman Blvd N., Concord. Visit https://www.intuneschool.com/ to purchase your tickets.

Art Walk on Union - Saturday, Dec. 10, 11 a.m. -4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by the City of Concord. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.

Jim Avett - Saturday, Dec. 10, 8 p.m. ‘Tis the season to be jolly with Cabarrus County storyteller and musician Jim Avett. Enjoy an evening of traditional holiday songs, beloved gospel favorites, and plenty of stories from his life on the farm and as the father of sons Scott and Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers. Bring the entire family and get ready to laugh, sing and capture the Christmas spirit all in one night. Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; Tickets: $27 cabarrusartscouncil.org/jim-avett-christmas-show; Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.

Upcoming

Art Lab - Wednesday, Dec. 14, 1 - 2:30 p.m. and 4 - 5:30 p.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Funkytown Sketch Club: End of Year Gala – Wednesday, Dec. 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m. For this special Funkytown Sketch Club meet-up, we will be celebrating the work done by all the folks who sketched with us over the last ten meet-ups at Table 11! Recommended for all ages; participation is free. Table 11, 11 Union Street South, Concord. For more information, contact Katlyn Cornelius at fulltimefunkytown@gmail.com or call 704-293-4427.

Christmas Cocktails and Crafts – Saturday, Dec. 17, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Do your last-minute shopping the right way, with a craft cocktail in your hand! Join us for our 2nd annual Christmas Cocktails & Crafts Faire at Southern Grace Distilleries at Whiskey Prison. We will have vendors, food trucks, cocktails, and FREE tours. Cost is free; Recommended for adults; Southern Grace Distilleries, 130 Dutch Road, Mount Pleasant. For more information visit, https://www.southerngracedistilleries.com/.

2022 North Carolina Christmas Festival – Saturday, Dec. 17, 1-5 p.m. The 2022 North Carolina Christmas Festival is the perfect holiday experience. Free pictures with Santa Claus, free toy giveaway for the kids, free gift wrapping, Christmas coloring & word search, ornament decoration and more! Recommended for all ages; admission is free. Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, 4751 NC49, Concord. For more information, see https://www.cabarrusarena.com/events/2022/north-carolina-christmas-festival. Direct any questions to Michael Calloway, info@createamazingllc.com.

2023 North Carolina Black Heritage Festival – Saturday, Feb. 4, 1 – 5 pm. The 2023 North Carolina Black Heritage Festival themed "Remember the past, Celebrate the present, & Shape the future" will feature 100 black owned companies. Crafts, culture, art, games, performances, information and more is some of what attendees can expect. Cost is free; Recommended for families; Cabarrus Arena & Events Center 4751 NC-49, Concord. For more information, visit https://allevents.in/concord/2023-nc-black-heritage-festival/10000464743730007.

Ongoing

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - noon and 1 – 4 p.m., closed noon -1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.

Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord) - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).