Cardboard smiling faces to fill the Speedway for Coke-Cola 600
Cardboard smiling faces to fill the Speedway for Coke-Cola 600

  • Updated
Speedway Childen's Charities

CONCORD – Thanks to an innovative, new fundraiser from the Charlotte chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, drivers competing in the May 30 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway could still see a packed house of smiling faces in the grandstands.

Through May 14, fans can have their picture adorn a cutout in a grandstand seat for $75 with all proceeds going directly to Speedway Children’s Charities Charlotte chapter’s efforts to improve the lives of local children in need. In addition to a spot in the stands with their cutout, a $100 upgraded package grants fans exclusive access to a virtual Victory Lane with the winner of the Coca-Cola 600. Fans can reserve their cutouts by visiting https://shop.fancutouts.com/products/charlotte-coca-cola-600-fan-cutouts.

“This fundraiser gives fans a chance to make sure their presence is felt during the Coca-Cola 600 weekend, while providing Speedway Children’s Charities with the opportunity to positively impact the lives of Charlotte-area children,” said Kelly Watts, the director of Speedway Children’s Charities’ Charlotte chapter.

All orders will be verified by Speedway Children’s Charities. For all official rules and guidelines, please visit https://shop.fancutouts.com/products/charlotte-coca-cola-600-fan-cutouts.

For more information on Speedway Children’s Charities and to see how to volunteer or make a donation, visit www.speedwaycharities.org.

About Speedway Children's Charitie

The mission of Speedway Children's Charities remains true to the ideals it was founded upon in 1982: To care for children in educational, financial, social and medical need in order to help them lead productive lives. SCC provides funding for hundreds of nonprofit organizations throughout the nation that meet the direct needs of children. Our vision is that every child has the same opportunities no matter what obstacle they are facing.

