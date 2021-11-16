Cardinal Health teams up with Zipline for automated, on-demand delivery to retail pharmacies

KANNAPOLIS - Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) and Zipline, the global leader in instant logistics, today announced a collaboration to offer on-demand autonomous aircraft delivery to pharmacies.

Cardinal Health will use Zipline’s service for on-demand replenishment of pharmaceutical and medical products to retail pharmacy locations. The operation aims to help mitigate risk of inventory stock-outs for certain products and deliver to customers the right products at the right time for their patients.

Zipline designs, manufactures, and operates the world’s largest automated on-demand delivery service and features a fleet of small, electric autonomous aircraft. Cardinal Health and Zipline will launch operations in North Carolina that will aim to receive orders and make deliveries of certain products in just 15-30 minutes. The companies plan to expand to additional locations following the initial launch.