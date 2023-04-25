Carie Fugle, a science teacher at West Cabarrus High School, has been named the 2023 Cabarrus County Schools Teacher of the Year. Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki made the announcement Thursday night at the conclusion of the district’s “Celebration of Excellence” ceremony at Great Wolf Lodge.

“Carie represents the excellence that we expect every day from our staff and students in Cabarrus County,” Kopicki said. “We are blessed to have exceptional educators throughout our district that embody the culture of caring that is Cabarrus County Schools. We’re proud to say that Carie is representative of them all.”

“She is a positive influence on students and excels at challenging and inspiring them to reach their full potential by exploring new ideas and instilling a passion for life-long learning. I congratulate her on this well-deserved honor.”

Fugle began her educational career as a teacher at Central Cabarrus High School in 2009 where she served briefly in an interim role at the conclusion of her student teaching. She then went on to begin her full-time teaching career in Rowan County before returning to Cabarrus County Schools as part of West Cabarrus High’s original opening staff in 2020.

“Our educational system is like a beautiful and thriving garden sanctuary, and I am the master gardener” said Fugle, who teaches Earth and Environmental science, AP Environment Science and Honors Botany. “In our gardens, we need all of the basics — the perfect location, structures and set-up, sunshine, access to nutrients, and just the right organisms balancing each other as they grow, thrive and produce a harvest.

“The master gardener tends to their environment with care, grace, knowledge, perseverance and patience. In our educational system, we need the same basics to see our children thrive and flourish.”

Fugle, a National Geographic Certified Educator, has previously served as the 2018-19 NC Science Teachers District Six Outstanding Educator and currently is the District Six Director and will serve in that term through 2024. Fugle was also Salisbury High School’s Teacher of the Year in 2016-17.

"Carie Fugle is the epitome of who you want in front of children,” said West Cabarrus Principal Dr. Elizabeth Snyder. “She sparks the imagination, challenges their potential, nurtures them as human beings, and just doesn’t stop.

“West Cabarrus High School, our community and Cabarrus County Schools are all so, so very proud to call her ours as she represents the excellence in this school and district so well.”

Fugle has served in many leadership capacities during her career, including being a mentor teacher, a collaborator on the Earth & Environmental Science curriculum writing team, a PLC lead, school improvement team, literacy design team member and a presenter at several conferences.

Fugle earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina Charlotte in 2009.